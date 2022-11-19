...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves
4 to 7 ft.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands
Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Wisconsin's Braelon Allen, center, carries the ball against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Wisconsin's Chez Mellusi (1) celebrates after teammate Graham Mertz scored a 1-yard touchdown against Nebraska to take the lead during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Wisconsin defeated Nebraska 15-14. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Wisconsin team that has endured the midseason firing of its head coach and the death of a former teammate let its emotions spill out as groups of players gathered near midfield at Memorial Stadium to celebrate and pose for pictures with the Freedom Trophy.
Graham Mertz scored on a 2-yard quarterback sneak with 35 seconds left to complete a comeback from an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, and the Badgers beat Nebraska 15-14 Saturday for their ninth straight win in the series.
