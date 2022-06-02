All military personnel buried at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls are honored with a plaque bearing their branch of service and war served in when applicable. The local American Legion Post provides the plaques. Many families decorate their loved one’s burial sites in red, white and blue.
Veterans and members of Dirrigl-Sawales American Legion Post 182 march down 2nd Avenue North in Park Falls as part of Memorial Day activities held May 30.
Photo by Karen Dums
A legion member performs taps to close out the Memorial Day program at Nola Cemetery on May 30.
Photo by Karen Dums
Flags representing each branch of the military are unfurled during the Memorial Day program held May 30 at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls.
Photo by Karen Dums
Photo by Karen Dums
Maddie Johnson reads “In Flanders Fields” while Legion member Dan Leitl holds the microphone during the Memorial Day program at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls.
Memorial Day events in Park Falls took place Monday, May 30 beginning with a parade featuring veterans, members of American Legion Post 182 and Auxiliary, the Chequamegon High School marching band, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.
From the State Highway 182 bridge a wreath commemorating those lost at sea was sent into the waters of the Flambeau River. Legion and auxiliary members, the CHS band and community members proceeded to Nola Cemetery where the band performed “The Star Spangled Banner,” Maddie Johnson read the poem “In Flanders Fields,” a roll call of local service men was read by Legion and Auxiliary members and poppy wreaths were placed on crosses as each list was completed.
