Memorial Day events in Park Falls took place Monday, May 30 beginning with a parade featuring veterans, members of American Legion Post 182 and Auxiliary, the Chequamegon High School marching band, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

From the State Highway 182 bridge a wreath commemorating those lost at sea was sent into the waters of the Flambeau River. Legion and auxiliary members, the CHS band and community members proceeded to Nola Cemetery where the band performed “The Star Spangled Banner,” Maddie Johnson read the poem “In Flanders Fields,” a roll call of local service men was read by Legion and Auxiliary members and poppy wreaths were placed on crosses as each list was completed.

