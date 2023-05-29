...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TO 11 PM CDT MONDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect from 12:00 PM
CDT until 11:00 PM CDT Monday. This advisory affects people living
in Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, and Price Counties.
Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such
as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy
outdoor exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Weather Alert
...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE INTO EARLY THIS
EVENING FOR ALL OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions are creating near-critical fire weather conditions
today. Minimum relative humidity values of 20 to 30 percent are
being observed with south winds of 8 to 15 MPH. These conditions
can lead to the rapid spread of fires. Check burning restrictions
and fire danger before burning.
For more information on burning restrictions in Wisconsin, see
apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn.
Senior Vice Commander Greg Welch of VFW Post 5778 places a wreath at the monument in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery during Memorial Day services on May 29, 2023.
Honor Guard members commanded by Doug Rasmussen at left, with the Phillips VFW Post 5778 and Phillips American Legion Post 122 fire a three volley rifle salute as Justin Lindgren plays taps on the bugle during Memorial Day services in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery on May 29, 2023. The other members include George Jorgenson, Rodney Sparks and Mike Eckhoff.
Phillips High School Choral members sing “The Star Spangled Banner” for the Memorial Day service in Phillips on May 29, 2023. From left, Sean Cabe, Siden Bender, choral and music director Alex Kirch, Emily Lamy, Stephanie Franson and Anna Belan.
Honor Guard members commanded by Doug Rasmussen at left, with the Phillips VFW Post 5778 and Phillips American Legion Post 122 lower their heads during a prayer during Memorial Day services in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery on May 29, 2023.
Phillips VFW Post 5778 Chaplain Doug Moquin delivers the prayer during the Memorial Day service at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery on May 29, 2023.
PHILLIPS — Ceremonies were held across the northwoods on Monday as area cemeteries were decorated and honors were bestowed for veterans lost during and after the wars they fought.
Members of the Phillips community gathered at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery on Memorial Day for an annual ceremony with color guards, a rifle salute, prayers and a reading of the more than 300 veterans’ names buried at the cemetery dating back to frontier wars against Native Americans prior to the Civil War.
