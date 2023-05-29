PHILLIPS — Ceremonies were held across the northwoods on Monday as area cemeteries were decorated and honors were bestowed for veterans lost during and after the wars they fought.

Members of the Phillips community gathered at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery on Memorial Day for an annual ceremony with color guards, a rifle salute, prayers and a reading of the more than 300 veterans’ names buried at the cemetery dating back to frontier wars against Native Americans prior to the Civil War.

