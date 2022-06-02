Members of the American Legion Fifield Post 532 and Ladies Auxiliary lead a Memorial Day parade from Movrich Memorial Community Park to the State Highway 70 bridge for a wreath dropping ceremony in the Flambeau River to honor men and women buried at sea, followed by a ceremony at nearby Forest Home Cemetery. The honor guard includes Ron Edwardson, Pete Felch, Terry Haney, David Lapp, Richard Lapp, Chaplain Mitch Surman and Dave Wagner. The auxiliary flag bearers members include Leann Dehnert, Jessica Lewis, Ebbe Ocker and Jodi Poetzl.
Members of the American Legion Fifield Post 532 and Ladies Auxiliary lead a Memorial Day parade from Movrich Memorial Community Park to the State Highway 70 bridge for a wreath dropping ceremony in the Flambeau River to honor men and women buried at sea, followed by a ceremony at nearby Forest Home Cemetery. The honor guard includes Ron Edwardson, Pete Felch, Terry Haney, David Lapp, Richard Lapp, Chaplain Mitch Surman and Dave Wagner. The auxiliary flag bearers members include Leann Dehnert, Jessica Lewis, Ebbe Ocker and Jodi Poetzl.
Members of the American Legion Fifield Post 532 and Ladies Auxiliary lead a Memorial Day parade from Movrich Memorial Community Park to the State Highway 70 bridge for a wreath dropping ceremony in the Flambeau River to honor men and women buried at sea, followed by a ceremony at nearby Forest Home Cemetery. The honor guard includes Ron Edwardson, Pete Felch, Terry Haney, David Lapp, Richard Lapp, Chaplain Mitch Surman and Dave Wagner. The auxiliary flag bearers members include Leann Dehnert, Jessica Lewis, Ebbe Ocker and Jodi Poetzl.
Members of the American Legion Fifield Post 532 and Ladies Auxiliary lead a Memorial Day parade from Movrich Memorial Community Park to the State Highway 70 bridge for a wreath dropping ceremony in the Flambeau River to honor men and women buried at sea, followed by a ceremony at nearby Forest Home Cemetery. The honor guard includes Ron Edwardson, Pete Felch, Terry Haney, David Lapp, Richard Lapp, Chaplain Mitch Surman and Dave Wagner. The auxiliary flag bearers members include Leann Dehnert, Jessica Lewis, Ebbe Ocker and Jodi Poetzl.
The Rev. Gary Lodholz says prayers as part of Memorial Day ceremonies in Fifield at the State Highway 70 bridge, prior to a wreath dropping ceremony in the Flambeau River to honor men and women buried at sea, and a second ceremony at nearby Forest Home Cemetery.
Jan Hardginski, of Park Falls, a member of the American Legion Fifield Post 532 Ladies Auxiliary, releases a wreath from the State Highway 70 bridge in to the Flambeau River to honor men and women buried at sea, as part of Memorial Day ceremonies in Fifield on Monday. It is a service she performs each Memorial Day after taking over the duty from her mother, Mayme, who died in 2007. Another ceremony followed at nearby Forest Home Cemetery. Members of the American Legion Fifield Post 532 and Ladies Auxiliary honor guard include Ron Edwardson, Pete Felch, Terry Haney, David Lapp, Richard Lapp, Chaplain Mitch Surman and Dave Wagner. The auxiliary flag bearers members include Leann Dehnert, Jessica Lewis, Ebbe Ocker and Jodi Poetzl.
A wreath floats south on the Flambeau River on Memorial Day, an annual honor given to the men and women who were buried at sea in service to their country by the American Legion Fifield Post 532 and Ladies Auxiliary. A second ceremony followed at nearby Forest Home Cemetery.
Members of the American Legion Fifield Post 532 and Ladies Auxiliary lead a Memorial Day parade from Movrich Memorial Community Park to the State Highway 70 bridge for a wreath dropping ceremony in the Flambeau River to honor men and women buried at sea, followed by a ceremony at nearby Forest Home Cemetery. The honor guard includes Ron Edwardson, Pete Felch, Terry Haney, David Lapp, Richard Lapp, Chaplain Mitch Surman and Dave Wagner. The auxiliary flag bearers members include Leann Dehnert, Jessica Lewis, Ebbe Ocker and Jodi Poetzl.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Members of the American Legion Fifield Post 532 and Ladies Auxiliary lead a Memorial Day parade from Movrich Memorial Community Park to the State Highway 70 bridge for a wreath dropping ceremony in the Flambeau River to honor men and women buried at sea, followed by a ceremony at nearby Forest Home Cemetery. The honor guard includes Ron Edwardson, Pete Felch, Terry Haney, David Lapp, Richard Lapp, Chaplain Mitch Surman and Dave Wagner. The auxiliary flag bearers members include Leann Dehnert, Jessica Lewis, Ebbe Ocker and Jodi Poetzl.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Members of the American Legion Fifield Post 532 and Ladies Auxiliary lead a Memorial Day parade from Movrich Memorial Community Park to the State Highway 70 bridge for a wreath dropping ceremony in the Flambeau River to honor men and women buried at sea, followed by a ceremony at nearby Forest Home Cemetery. The honor guard includes Ron Edwardson, Pete Felch, Terry Haney, David Lapp, Richard Lapp, Chaplain Mitch Surman and Dave Wagner. The auxiliary flag bearers members include Leann Dehnert, Jessica Lewis, Ebbe Ocker and Jodi Poetzl.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Members of the American Legion Fifield Post 532 and Ladies Auxiliary lead a Memorial Day parade from Movrich Memorial Community Park to the State Highway 70 bridge for a wreath dropping ceremony in the Flambeau River to honor men and women buried at sea, followed by a ceremony at nearby Forest Home Cemetery. The honor guard includes Ron Edwardson, Pete Felch, Terry Haney, David Lapp, Richard Lapp, Chaplain Mitch Surman and Dave Wagner. The auxiliary flag bearers members include Leann Dehnert, Jessica Lewis, Ebbe Ocker and Jodi Poetzl.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
The Rev. Gary Lodholz says prayers as part of Memorial Day ceremonies in Fifield at the State Highway 70 bridge, prior to a wreath dropping ceremony in the Flambeau River to honor men and women buried at sea, and a second ceremony at nearby Forest Home Cemetery.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Jan Hardginski, of Park Falls, a member of the American Legion Fifield Post 532 Ladies Auxiliary, releases a wreath from the State Highway 70 bridge in to the Flambeau River to honor men and women buried at sea, as part of Memorial Day ceremonies in Fifield on Monday. It is a service she performs each Memorial Day after taking over the duty from her mother, Mayme, who died in 2007. Another ceremony followed at nearby Forest Home Cemetery. Members of the American Legion Fifield Post 532 and Ladies Auxiliary honor guard include Ron Edwardson, Pete Felch, Terry Haney, David Lapp, Richard Lapp, Chaplain Mitch Surman and Dave Wagner. The auxiliary flag bearers members include Leann Dehnert, Jessica Lewis, Ebbe Ocker and Jodi Poetzl.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
A wreath floats south on the Flambeau River on Memorial Day, an annual honor given to the men and women who were buried at sea in service to their country by the American Legion Fifield Post 532 and Ladies Auxiliary. A second ceremony followed at nearby Forest Home Cemetery.
Memorial Day ceremonies and related activities were held at cemeteries and memorials around the county on Monday, to include Park Falls, Phillips, Fifield, Prentice, Kennan, Catawba, Harmony and Hawkins. The events were organized by American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts and auxiliaries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.