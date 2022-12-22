The Butternut High School Varsity Girls Basketball team lost 54-36 in an Indianhead Conference matchup at Mellen High School on Dec. 16.

It was a game of runs as Mellen jumped out to an early 14-4 lead, then controlled things at 18-6 before Butternut buckled down to close the gap to 24-21 at half, said Butternut coach Troy Scherwinski. The Midgets continued their run into the second half, taking the lead at 29-27. Following a Mellen timeout with about 12 minutes left, the Diggers offense started clicking again and pulled away for the 54-36 win.

