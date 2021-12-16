Chad McGrath

Cross-country skiing instructor Chad McGrath completes a class at MECCA Ski Trail back in 2018. He will be teaching lessons each Wednesday in January.

MERCER — Start the new year off right by celebrating the beautiful Northwoods snowfall and embark on a new outdoor activity — or improve your technique — with cross-country skiing at MECCA’s freshly groomed ski trails.

Experienced instructor Chad McGrath will help new skiers develop confidence and slip-slide alongside fellow students in the fun, laidback cross-country ski Instruction from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays on January 4, 6, 11, and 13, 2022. Classes will be held at MECCA Ski Trail, 4686 Fierick Road, Mercer.

This class will introduce students to both types of Nordic skiing: striding and skating. The instructors cover the use of basic ski equipment and how to dress for the occasion. The goals is to get people comfortable skiing without poles, picking themselves back up after a fall, and balancing and adjusting body weight on skis.

McGrath will help to conquer the twin terrors of beginning skiers: going up and coming back down hills. Learn how to herringbone, side-step, and snowplow, plus much more.

McGrath has been a ski instructor for more than 25 years, teaching more than 500 individuals. In addition to guiding ski groups on treks through the Porcupine Mountains, he has personally skied the SISU race several times and the American Birkebeiner on 14 occasions.

The class size is limited and registration is required. To register and for information on class fees and ski rentals, visit meccatrails.com or the MECCA ski lesson link on feuniversity.org or pick one up at the Mercer Library. For questions, call 906-285-7517 or 715-862-0210.

