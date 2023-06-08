...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Iron and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Wisconsin Retired Educators Association Region I Director Karen Amstadt, right, presents a $2,000 Challenge Award to Chequamegon Middle School math teacher Stephanie Ernst.
Chequamegon Middle School math teacher Stephanie Ernst with her sixth-grade students who demonstrated learning strategies in a video application that resulted in a $2,000 Challenge Award from the Wisconsin Retired Educators Association.
Wisconsin Retired Educators Association Region I Director Karen Amstadt, right, presents a $2,000 Challenge Award to Chequamegon Middle School math teacher Stephanie Ernst.
Submitted photo
Chequamegon Middle School math teacher Stephanie Ernst with her sixth-grade students who demonstrated learning strategies in a video application that resulted in a $2,000 Challenge Award from the Wisconsin Retired Educators Association.
GLIDDEN — A math teacher’s innovations to inspire learning have led to a grant to support her efforts.
Chequamegon sixth-grade teacher Stephanie Ernst, along with support from Rebecca Eden of the Chequamegon Middle School Math Department, recently received the Wisconsin Retired Educators Association Challenge Award, according to a press release from Chequamegon North Principal Kacey Hanson. The $2,000 award will install additional whiteboards throughout the room, some with math-specific details like grids for graphing.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.