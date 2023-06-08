GLIDDEN — A math teacher’s innovations to inspire learning have led to a grant to support her efforts.

Chequamegon sixth-grade teacher Stephanie Ernst, along with support from Rebecca Eden of the Chequamegon Middle School Math Department, recently received the Wisconsin Retired Educators Association Challenge Award, according to a press release from Chequamegon North Principal Kacey Hanson. The $2,000 award will install additional whiteboards throughout the room, some with math-specific details like grids for graphing.

