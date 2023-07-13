PHILLIPS — The 18th Annual Masonic Scholarship Golf Outing was held June 24 at the Westwood Golf Course in Phillips.

The outing is sponsored by the Phillips Masonic Lodge 225 to support scholarships for graduating seniors from the Phillips, Chequamegon and Prentice high schools. The 2023 scholarship recipients from each high school were Wyatt Vetter, of Phillips; Wyatt Graceffa, of Chequamegon; and Emilie Hallstrand, of Prentice.

  

