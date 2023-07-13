Scratch division first place winner Kevin Johnson after competing in the 18th Masonic Scholarship Golf Outing on June 24 at the Westwood Golf Course in Phillips. His partner, Jon Pesko, is not pictured.
Winners of the Medford Ford sponsored prize for getting the ball closes to the hole on No. 5, Marge Reinke, left, for the women, and TJ Podmolik for the men after competing in the 18th Masonic Scholarship Golf Outing on June 24 at the Westwood Golf Course in Phillips. Each folder won a $250 cash prize.
Scratch division first place winner Kevin Johnson after competing in the 18th Masonic Scholarship Golf Outing on June 24 at the Westwood Golf Course in Phillips. His partner, Jon Pesko, is not pictured.
Submitted photo
Handicap division first place winners Dan Weber and Kurt Weber after competing in the 18th Masonic Scholarship Golf Outing on June 24 at the Westwood Golf Course in Phillips.
Submitted photo
Scratch division second place winners Cathy Krupp, left and Jim Rutherford after competing in the 18th Masonic Scholarship Golf Outing on June 24 at the Westwood Golf Course in Phillips.
Submitted photo
Scratch division second place winners Mike Stock and Ryan Stock after competing in the 18th Masonic Scholarship Golf Outing on June 24 at the Westwood Golf Course in Phillips.
Submitted photo
Handicap division third place winners Glenn and Deann Harbison, left, and Kurt Weber after competing in the 18th Masonic Scholarship Golf Outing on June 24 at the Westwood Golf Course in Phillips.
Submitted photo
Winners of the Medford Ford sponsored prize for getting the ball closes to the hole on No. 5, Marge Reinke, left, for the women, and TJ Podmolik for the men after competing in the 18th Masonic Scholarship Golf Outing on June 24 at the Westwood Golf Course in Phillips. Each folder won a $250 cash prize.
PHILLIPS — The 18th Annual Masonic Scholarship Golf Outing was held June 24 at the Westwood Golf Course in Phillips.
The outing is sponsored by the Phillips Masonic Lodge 225 to support scholarships for graduating seniors from the Phillips, Chequamegon and Prentice high schools. The 2023 scholarship recipients from each high school were Wyatt Vetter, of Phillips; Wyatt Graceffa, of Chequamegon; and Emilie Hallstrand, of Prentice.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.