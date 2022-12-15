Susan Turney

MARSHFIELD – Marshfield Clinic Health System today Dec. 12 that Susan Turney, MD, MS, FACP, FACMPE, is stepping down as CEO in September 2023.

Turney became the organization’s first CEO in September 2014 and is credited with guiding the health system through unprecedented growth and expansion and advocating for rural health care. Turney will continue to lead the health system through the proposed merger with Essentia Health announced in October as a definitive agreement is anticipated in the coming months.

