MADISON (Nov. 4, 2022) — On this Veterans Day, the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association salutes the thousands of UW alumni who served our nation. Marcella Hayes Ng is one of those veterans. The 1978 UW-Madison grad became the first Black woman aviator in U.S. military history.

Ng calls herself a drug baby. “But a different type of drugs,” she clarifies. “I was drug to church every time they opened the doors — in and out, in and out.” Ng’s imagery might suggest that she went unwillingly, but she tells the story with warm laughter. The church across the street from Ng’s childhood home in northern Missouri was a center of joy and community. As a young girl, Ng helped her parents keep the church clean. She’d go with her mother to choir rehearsals, and her dad was a member of the deacon board. These daily visits to church while growing up led Ng on a path to continued service as an adult — service to God, to her family and community, and to the United States military.

