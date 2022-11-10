...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt and waves 8 to 13 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and waves 5 to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM this morning to
midnight CST tonight. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM
CST early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt and waves 8 to 13 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and waves 5 to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM this morning to
midnight CST tonight. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM
CST early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
1 of 2
UW Madison graduate Marcella Ng after completing U.S. Army flight training as a helicopter pilot in 1979, becoming the first Black female aviator in the U.S. military.
Submitted photo by the University of Wisconsin Alumni Association
UW Madison graduate Marcella Ng who after graduating the University of Wisconsin-Madison went on to become the first Black aviator in the U.S. military when she became a U.S. Army helicopter pilot in 1979.
Submitted photo from the University of Wisconsin Alumni Association.
UW Madison graduate Marcella Ng after completing U.S. Army flight training as a helicopter pilot in 1979, becoming the first Black female aviator in the U.S. military.
Submitted photo by the University of Wisconsin Alumni Association
UW Madison graduate Marcella Ng who after graduating the University of Wisconsin-Madison went on to become the first Black aviator in the U.S. military when she became a U.S. Army helicopter pilot in 1979.
Submitted photo from the University of Wisconsin Alumni Association.
MADISON (Nov. 4, 2022) — On this Veterans Day, the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association salutes the thousands of UW alumni who served our nation. Marcella Hayes Ng is one of those veterans. The 1978 UW-Madison grad became the first Black woman aviator in U.S. military history.
Ng calls herself a drug baby. “But a different type of drugs,” she clarifies. “I was drug to church every time they opened the doors — in and out, in and out.” Ng’s imagery might suggest that she went unwillingly, but she tells the story with warm laughter. The church across the street from Ng’s childhood home in northern Missouri was a center of joy and community. As a young girl, Ng helped her parents keep the church clean. She’d go with her mother to choir rehearsals, and her dad was a member of the deacon board. These daily visits to church while growing up led Ng on a path to continued service as an adult — service to God, to her family and community, and to the United States military.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.