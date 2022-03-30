...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Bayfield and Ashland Counties.
This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac
Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Syrup manufacturers show youth how to tap a Maple tree for somewhere in Wisconsin's north woods as an early step in the syrup making process.
MELLEN — Explore the magic of maple syrup at an interactive demonstration of how to make syrup to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Copper Falls State Park.
Volunteer experts and Forestry staff of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will be on hand to cover topics ranging from trees to tap, how to tap trees, collecting maple sap, and successful tips for boiling sap to make flawless maple syrup. Participants can also learn to identify tree species before and after leaf-out.
