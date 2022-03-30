Enigl family taps trees

Syrup manufacturers show youth how to tap a Maple tree for somewhere in Wisconsin's north woods as an early step in the syrup making process.

MELLEN — Explore the magic of maple syrup at an interactive demonstration of how to make syrup to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Copper Falls State Park.

Volunteer experts and Forestry staff of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will be on hand to cover topics ranging from trees to tap, how to tap trees, collecting maple sap, and successful tips for boiling sap to make flawless maple syrup. Participants can also learn to identify tree species before and after leaf-out.

