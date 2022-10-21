OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — An Oshkosh man convicted of stealing more than $426,000 from a 92-year-old nursing home resident is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

A jury earlier this month found Terry Culver guilty of eight felonies. The Wisconsin attorney general office says he acted as power of attorney for the victim and removed the money from bank accounts.

