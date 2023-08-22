PHILLIPS — The Price County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious assault that occurred in the Catawba area, according to a press release sent out at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The incident stems from a 4:15 p.m. call by a man who reported to Price County Dispatch that he was assaulted by a male suspect who came to his residence and was acting strangely, according to Price County Sheriff Brian Schmidt.

  

