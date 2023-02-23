...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 2
Prentice High School Varsity Basketball senior and starting center Ashton Makovsky, center, with mother Arlene Makovsky and brother Gavin Makovsky at left, and sister Savannah Makovsky and father Brandon Makovsky, at right, to celebrate his achieving 1,000 points scored and 500 rebounds grabbed over four years during a game against Newman Catholic High School of Wausau on Feb. 10.
Prentice High School Varsity Basketball senior and starting center Ashton Makovsky with his team and family to celebrate his achieving 1,000 points scored and 500 rebounds grabbed over four years during a game at Newman Catholic High School in Wausau on Feb. 10.
Prentice High School Varsity Basketball senior and starting center Ashton Makovsky, center, with mother Arlene Makovsky and brother Gavin Makovsky at left, and sister Savannah Makovsky and father Brandon Makovsky, at right, to celebrate his achieving 1,000 points scored and 500 rebounds grabbed over four years during a game against Newman Catholic High School of Wausau on Feb. 10.
Submitted photo
Prentice High School Varsity Basketball senior and starting center Ashton Makovsky with his team and family to celebrate his achieving 1,000 points scored and 500 rebounds grabbed over four years during a game at Newman Catholic High School in Wausau on Feb. 10.
PRENTICE — The Prentice High School Varsity Basketball team had a hard fought game at Newman Catholic High School in Wausau on Feb. 10, and despite coming up on the short end of an 80-66 final score — the team celebrated one player’s milestone mark in scores and rebounds.
Ashton Makovsky, the 6-foot, 3-inch center, scored his 1,000th point in a 25 point effort against Wausau Newman. He also grabbed his 500th rebound in the same game.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.