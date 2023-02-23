PRENTICE — The Prentice High School Varsity Basketball team had a hard fought game at Newman Catholic High School in Wausau on Feb. 10, and despite coming up on the short end of an 80-66 final score — the team celebrated one player’s milestone mark in scores and rebounds.

Ashton Makovsky, the 6-foot, 3-inch center, scored his 1,000th point in a 25 point effort against Wausau Newman. He also grabbed his 500th rebound in the same game.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments