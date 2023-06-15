CATAWBA — There was something for everyone at the 56th Lumberman’s Day in Catawba on June 10. The annual event was organized by the Catawba-Kennan Lions Club with two days of activities that went off without a hitch in terms of an overcast sky that never got past threatening and offered a cool breeze for all day outdoor sporting events.

The events started Friday evening with a 4K fun run/walk that was time to make it completive for the runners.

