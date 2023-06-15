...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
tomorrow. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer,
Washburn.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has entered northwest
Wisconsin and will move southeast today into Thursday morning. We
will continue to monitor PM2.5 concentrations closely and adjust the
air quality advisory area or timing as needed. The air quality index
is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Kylie Edinger, 16, Phillips, at left, and Aurora Ellingen, 15, of Kennan, are able to cross-cut a log in just over 29 seconds for their first attempt ever during the sawing competitions of the Lumbermen’s Day Saturday at Catawba Park.
Colin Hoogland, left, and Gunard Hoogland, team up in the cross cut sawing competition during Lumbermen’s Day Saturday at Catawba Park. The 2023 Lumberman’s Day Queen Sarah Hoogland is timing the event at left.
The dancing commenced with the Bass Ass Polka Band performing at Lumbermen’s Day Saturday at Catawba Park, with drummer Austin Walker at left, trumpet and vocalist Dan Gryga, center, and concertina player Bobby Cynor.
Marena Hoogland, left, of Bismarck, North Dakota, takes her turn in the criss-cross sawing competition with partner Sarah Hoogland, who is also the 2023 Lumberman’s Day Queen. The two turned in a time of just over 14 seconds, as taken by timer Kylie Edinger, at left.
Kylie Edinger, 16, Phillips, at left, and Aurora Ellingen, 15, of Kennan, are able to cross-cut a log in just over 29 seconds for their first attempt ever during the sawing competitions of the Lumbermen’s Day Saturday at Catawba Park.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
The 2023 Lumberman’s Day Queen Sarah Hoogland who spent her Saturday timing the sawing events at Catawba Park.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Jim Unser, of Chippewa Falls, tosses a horseshoe during the competition during Lumbermen’s Day Saturday at Catawba Park. His competition, Justin Dent, of Ladysmith, watches at left.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Participants in the sawing competitions load a log onto the stand and secure it for the next event during Lumbermen’s Day Saturday at Catawba Park.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Colin Hoogland, right, on his way to winning the large class dueling chainsaws, with Jeremy Koslowski, a close second during the sawing competitions of the Lumbermen’s Day Saturday at Catawba Park.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Loren Wanish performs his Elvis Presley tribute show during Lumbermen’s Day Saturday at Catawba Park.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Colin Hoogland, left, and Gunard Hoogland, team up in the cross cut sawing competition during Lumbermen’s Day Saturday at Catawba Park. The 2023 Lumberman’s Day Queen Sarah Hoogland is timing the event at left.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
The dancing commenced with the Bass Ass Polka Band performing at Lumbermen’s Day Saturday at Catawba Park, with drummer Austin Walker at left, trumpet and vocalist Dan Gryga, center, and concertina player Bobby Cynor.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Marena Hoogland, left, of Bismarck, North Dakota, takes her turn in the criss-cross sawing competition with partner Sarah Hoogland, who is also the 2023 Lumberman’s Day Queen. The two turned in a time of just over 14 seconds, as taken by timer Kylie Edinger, at left.
CATAWBA — There was something for everyone at the 56th Lumberman’s Day in Catawba on June 10. The annual event was organized by the Catawba-Kennan Lions Club with two days of activities that went off without a hitch in terms of an overcast sky that never got past threatening and offered a cool breeze for all day outdoor sporting events.
The events started Friday evening with a 4K fun run/walk that was time to make it completive for the runners.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.