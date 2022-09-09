PHILLIPS — The Phillips High School varsity football team overpowered the Luck Cardinals in a wet, drizzly game by a score of 34-6. The Loggers struck early and never looked back.

Both teams incurred several penalties, due in part for the wet field conditions that resulted from a strong downpour for about two hours before the game. The first half of the game was drizzly but the rain let up for the second half. 

