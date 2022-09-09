Phillips High School Loggers running back Dominick Mabie (6) breaks a tackle from Luck Cardinals defenseman Carson Engstrand (5) in route to a touchdown early in the first quarter of the home game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Phillips won the game 34-6.
Phillips High School Loggers running back Levi Derr (10) is yards ahead of everyone on a breakaway play that resulted in a touchdown against the Luck Cardinals during first half action at home on Friday, September 9, 2022. Phillips won the game 34-6.
Dexter Dabler, 12, of Phillips, launches a 15 yard throw toward a barrel during halftime activities of the Phillips High School varsity football game at home against Luck on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Jeff Baratka, a commercial lender with Forward Bank watches with a lean to try and will the ball into the barrel. Dabler won the Forward Bank drawing for the 5K Football Toss and had two attempts to throw the football in the barrel with a few hundred fans and the entire Phillips varsity football team cheering him on. Dabler came close on his second attempt but could not send the ball in the barrel to win $2,500 for himself and the school. Instead, he received the football and the school received $250 from Forward Bank - Phillips branch.
At left, Dexter Dabler, 12, of Phillips, who won the Forward Bank 5K Football Toss drawing during halftime activities of the Phillips High School varsity football game at home against Luck on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. With Dexter are Forward Bank - Phillips branch staff Colleen Novey, universal banker; Steve Precour, insurance agent at Forward bank and Phillips varsity football coach; Angie Revak-Zajechowski, administrative assistant in investments; Jeff Baratka, commercial lender; and Stacie Prochnow, office manager. Dabler, who plays for the middle school football team, had two attempts to throw the football in the barrel with a few hundred fans and the entire Phillips varsity football team cheering him on. He came close but didn't win the $2,500 for himself and the school. Instead, he received the football and the school received $250 from Forward Bank - Phillips branch.
Phillips High School Loggers running back Dominick Mabie (6) breaks a tackle from Luck Cardinals defenseman Carson Engstrand (5) in route to a touchdown early in the first quarter of the home game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Phillips won the game 34-6.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Phillips High School Loggers running back Levi Derr (10) is yards ahead of everyone on a breakaway play that resulted in a touchdown against the Luck Cardinals during first half action at home on Friday, September 9, 2022. Phillips won the game 34-6.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Dexter Dabler, 12, of Phillips, launches a 15 yard throw toward a barrel during halftime activities of the Phillips High School varsity football game at home against Luck on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Jeff Baratka, a commercial lender with Forward Bank watches with a lean to try and will the ball into the barrel. Dabler won the Forward Bank drawing for the 5K Football Toss and had two attempts to throw the football in the barrel with a few hundred fans and the entire Phillips varsity football team cheering him on. Dabler came close on his second attempt but could not send the ball in the barrel to win $2,500 for himself and the school. Instead, he received the football and the school received $250 from Forward Bank - Phillips branch.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
At left, Dexter Dabler, 12, of Phillips, who won the Forward Bank 5K Football Toss drawing during halftime activities of the Phillips High School varsity football game at home against Luck on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. With Dexter are Forward Bank - Phillips branch staff Colleen Novey, universal banker; Steve Precour, insurance agent at Forward bank and Phillips varsity football coach; Angie Revak-Zajechowski, administrative assistant in investments; Jeff Baratka, commercial lender; and Stacie Prochnow, office manager. Dabler, who plays for the middle school football team, had two attempts to throw the football in the barrel with a few hundred fans and the entire Phillips varsity football team cheering him on. He came close but didn't win the $2,500 for himself and the school. Instead, he received the football and the school received $250 from Forward Bank - Phillips branch.
PHILLIPS — The Phillips High School varsity football team overpowered the Luck Cardinals in a wet, drizzly game by a score of 34-6. The Loggers struck early and never looked back.
Both teams incurred several penalties, due in part for the wet field conditions that resulted from a strong downpour for about two hours before the game. The first half of the game was drizzly but the rain let up for the second half.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.