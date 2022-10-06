The Phillips High School Varsity Volleyball team hosted some great competition over the weekend for the Marawood Conference South/North Cross-over event. The Loggers won two and lost one while facing some strong teams from the South.

The Loggers started the day with a win over the Stratford Tigers in two sets (25-19, 25-17). In round two the Loggers let a lead slip away and lost to Auburndale in three sets (25-19, 25-27, 6-15).

