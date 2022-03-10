PHILLIPS — The high-powered Loggers’ offense was held to 42 points in a loss to Neillsville in the WIAA Division 4 sectional title game on March 5 at Osseo-Fairchild High School.

The Phillips High School girls’ basketball team fell to a Neillsville team that trailed by 13 at the half but rallied to win by a score of 48-42, outscoring Phillips 30-11 in the second half.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments