Brooke Eckert (52) moves the ball against Webster forward Gisele Reading (21) in the divisional championship on Feb. 25 at Logger Camp. Webster forward Naomi Maxwell (20) and Phillips forward Solita Kaster (24) follow the play at left.
Phillips High School girls basketball senior guard Jensen Weik (1) makes for the basket during a breakaway against Webster during the divisional championship on Feb. 25 at Logger Camp. Webster guards Lauren Hetfeld (12) and Lilly Chenal (4) follow the break, along with Phillips guard Jada Eggebrecht (24).
Phillips High School girls basketball freshman Mataya Eckert (10) takes a shot from an opening between three Webster defenders during the divisional championship on Feb. 25 at Logger Camp. The Webster guards are Lauren Hetfeld (12), Malaky Olson (1) and Lilly Chenal (4), along with Phillips teammates Kacy Eggebrecht (3), Solita Kaster (34) and Brooke Eckert (52).
Phillips High School girls basketball freshman Mataya Eckert (10) looks to pass among teammates Brooke Eckert (52), Jada Eggebrecht (24) and Solita Kaster (34), as Webster defenders Malaky Olson (1), Naomi Maxwell (20), Lauren Hetfeld (12) and forward Elli Smith (32) try to block the play during the divisional championship on Feb. 25 at Logger Camp.
Phillips High School Basketball senior forward Elsa Schluter (32) goes up for the basket in first half action against Webster in a divisional championship game at Logger Camp on Feb. 25.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Phillips High School girls basketball senior Solita Kaster goes up for two points against Webster during the divisional championship on Feb. 25 at Logger Camp.
