PHILLIPS — The Phillips High School girls’ basketball team won its second-straight regional championship this past weekend and will open WIAA Division 4 sectional play on Thursday, March 3.

Top-seeded Phillips (24-2) beat Webster 78-30 in regional semifinal play at Logger Camp on Feb. 25, and won the regional title on its home floor on Feb. 26, with an 82-38 victory over Unity.

