PHILLIPS — Eight Phillips High School wrestlers competed at the WIAA Division 3 St. Croix Falls Sectional on Feb. 19.
The top three finishers in each weight class advanced from sectionals to the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament this weekend at the Kohl Center on the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison.
“The kids wrestled with a lot of heart against some excellent competition,” Loggers’ coach Tim Brown said. “With so many being close to qualifying, it will hopefully motivate them for next season.”
Sophomore Maverick Hoogland (22-14) opened with a 16-10 decision over Nolan Thompson (19-11) at 106 pounds. He fell in 54 seconds in the semifinals to fifth-ranked and eventual champion Wyatt Unser (32-4) of Glenwood City. Hoogland then pinned Ethan Frampton of Cameron in 46 seconds. He fell in 1:09 to Kaleb Lodahl (27-14) of Cadott.
Junior Jesse Bruhn (24-12) pinned Brian Flores of Whitehall in 3:53 in the quarterfinals at 145 pounds. Bruhn fell in 3:23 in the semifinals to fourth-ranked and eventual runner-up Tyler Sunday (19-2) of Clear Lake. Bruhn scored a 14-3 major decision over Ethan Duck (19-14) of Cadott before falling in 4:51 to Troy Duellman (32-12) of Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe.
Freshman Journee Wood fell in 17 seconds to the eventual champion, top-ranked Ian Radintz (37-1) of Glenwood City, at 113 pounds and to runner-up and eighth-ranked Kellen Kelly (33-6) of St. Croix Falls in 1:16.
Sophomore Daniel Adomaitis (25-12) lost an 11-5 decision to Troy Trevino (26-10) of Stanley-Boyd in the quarterfinals at 132 pounds.
Senior Ethan Kenner (17-10) fell in 1:05 in the 138-pound quarterfinals to Austin Opel (5-2) of St. Croix Falls. Opel advanced to the state meet with a third-place finish at the sectional.
Junior James Bruhn (22-11) lost a 17-5 major decision to Max Schmidt (21-12) of Spring Valley/Elmwood in the quarterfinals at 152 pounds and lost a 14-0 major decision to honorable mention Cody Wagner (38-5) of Mondovi. Schmidt moved on to state with a third-place sectional finish.
At 170 pounds, sophomore Ethan Upson (13-11) fell in 3:36 to Jackson Shramek (32-11) of Blair-Taylor. Upson scored a 16-1 technical fall over Caleb Gillett (34-16) of Cameron. Upson fell to honorable mention and eventual runner-up Sam Schutz (21-5) of Cochrane-Fountain City in 1:32. Shramek also advanced to state with a third-place sectional finish.
Junior Brandon Sommers (22-9) fell in 4:57 to ninth-ranked Keegan Plemon (40-11) of Boyceville at 285 pounds. Sommers was honorable mention in the Div. 3 rankings.
The 285 weight class was really deep, Brown said. After a hard-fought 0-0 first period, Sommers chose down and could not get away from Plemon. It was 1-0 after two periods. In the third, his opponent chose down, picked up an escape and eventually a takedown and then the pin.
