PHILLIPS — Eight Phillips High School wrestlers competed at the WIAA Division 3 St. Croix Falls Sectional on Feb. 19.
The top three finishers in each weight class advanced from sectionals to the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament this weekend at the Kohl Center on the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison.
“Three wrestlers were only one win away” from advancing to state, Loggers’ coach Tim Brown said.
Sophomore Maverick Hoogland (22-14) opened with a 16-10 decision over Nolan Thompson (19-11) at 106 pounds. He fell in 54 seconds in the semifinals to fifth-ranked and eventual champion Wyatt Unser (32-4) of Glenwood City. Hoogland then pinned Ethan Frampton of Cameron in 46 seconds. He fell in 1:09 to Kaleb Lodahl (27-14) of Cadott.
“In round two, he lost to the eventual champ,” Brown said, adding that in his final match against Lodahl, Hoogland had a shot for a takedown but got caught in a head throw.
Junior Jesse Bruhn (24-12) pinned Brian Flores of Whitehall in 3:53 in the quarterfinals at 145 pounds. Bruhn fell in 3:23 in the semifinals to fourth-ranked and eventual runner-up Tyler Sunday (19-2) of Clear Lake. Bruhn scored a 14-3 major decision over Ethan Duck (19-14) of Cadott before falling in 4:51 to Troy Duellman (32-12) of Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe.
“Jesse got an early takedown and controlled period one” against Flores, Brown said. “In period two, he turned him with an arm bar for a three-point near fall. He turned him again for the pin. Against Clear Lake in round two, he was taken down but hit a switch for a reversal. He then turned his opponent for two. His opponent came back with a four-point reversal to near fall.”
Brown said Sunday chose down in period three and Bruhn reversed before the end of the period but ended up getting turned while trying to score the four points back.
“Jesse fought hard against a good opponent (Duellman in round four) who was good on his feet,” Brown said. “Jesse fell behind to the point where he had to hit a big move and couldn’t pull it off before getting pinned.”
Freshman Journee Wood fell in 17 seconds to the eventual champion, top-ranked Ian Radintz (37-1) of Glenwood City, at 113 pounds and to runner-up and eighth-ranked Kellen Kelly (33-6) of St. Croix Falls in 1:16.
“Journee fought hard in her matches,” Brown said. “She had a tough draw. Her kids were one and two.”
Sophomore Daniel Adomaitis (25-12) lost an 11-5 decision to Troy Trevino (26-10) of Stanley-Boyd in the quarterfinals at 132 pounds.
“Daniel went up 2-0 with a takedown. After an escape and takedown, he was down 3-2,” Brown said. “He gave up five points in the second. In the third, he chose down and escaped and got a takedown to get within three. He ran out of time and needed to not get a little reckless at the end. It was a much closer match than the score showed.”
Senior Ethan Kenner (17-10) fell in 1:05 in the 138-pound quarterfinals to Austin Opel (5-2) of St. Croix Falls. Opel advanced to the state meet with a third-place finish at the sectional.
“Ethan lost to an eventual state qualifier,” Brown said. “He got caught in a tight takedown and pin combination. He tried to fight his way out but couldn’t when he was turned again.”
Junior James Bruhn (22-11) lost a 17-5 major decision to Max Schmidt (21-12) of Spring Valley/Elmwood in the quarterfinals at 152 pounds and lost a 14-0 major decision to honorable mention Cody Wagner (38-5) of Mondovi. Schmidt moved on to state with a third-place sectional finish.
“James fell behind early, 1-9. At the start of the third period, James threw him for four points, but got rolled trying to force a pin. He tried several times to force a pin, but his opponent was a solid defensive wrestler,” Brown said. “His Mondovi opponent was outstanding with his takedowns and James fell behind to where he needed to get a pin.”
At 170 pounds, sophomore Ethan Upson (13-11) fell in 3:36 to Jackson Shramek (32-11) of Blair-Taylor. Upson scored a 16-1 technical fall over Caleb Gillett (34-16) of Cameron. Upson fell to honorable mention and eventual runner-up Sam Schutz (21-5) of Cochrane-Fountain City in 1:32. Shramek also advanced to state with a third-place sectional finish.
“Ethan dominated the match against Cameron with several throws,” Brown said. “Ethan hit an excellent throw (against Schutz) but could not hold his opponent for the pin and ended up getting rolled and pinned.”
Junior Brandon Sommers (22-9) fell in 4:57 to ninth-ranked Keegan Plemon (40-11) of Boyceville at 285 pounds. Sommers was honorable mention in the Div. 3 rankings.
The 285 weight class was really deep, Brown said. After a hard-fought 0-0 first period, Sommers chose down and could not get away from Plemon. It was 1-0 after two periods. In the third, his opponent chose down, picked up an escape and eventually a takedown and then the pin.
“The kids wrestled with a lot of heart against some excellent competition,” Brown said. “With so many being close to qualifying, it will hopefully motivate them for next season.”
