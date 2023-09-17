The Phillips High School varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams had success at a triangular meet at Owen-Withee High School on Sept. 16.

The varsity Loggers earned a 25-16, 26-24 win over Auburndale in their first match. The team then battled the host team to emerge with a 25-20, 25-20 match victory.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments