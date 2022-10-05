PHILLIPS — The Phillips High School 'Logger Invite' cross country meet held at Moonlight Lane on Oct. 4, showed how much depth the team has by finishing first in the boys and girls 5,000 meter run. There were also some great individual performances by runners from Chequamegon, Bruce, Shell Lake, Sire, Flambeau and Lake Holcombe.

“There were lots of great performances by all the kids,” said Loggers Coach Colin Hoogland. “It was great weather for a cross country meet last night.”

