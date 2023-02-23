Chequamegon High School Band members Hannah Bartlett and Claudia Lasiowski, and Chequamegon Middle School Intermediate Band members Abagail Brenholt and Kalaniva Salvador, were selected to the Wisconsin Concert Band Association All-State Bands and took part in on Jan. 20-21 performances under the direction of Kristen Kirch.

Student members of the All State Bands demonstrate a level of achievement that places them in the top percentile of student musicians statewide.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments