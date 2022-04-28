PARK FALLS — Lily Scherwinski always enjoyed baking, but it wasn’t until she began watching the television program, “Cupcake Wars,” that she “fell in love with cupcakes.”

Scherwinski decided to make cupcakes her personal specialty. The hobby became a business when Lil’ Cakes opened on March 14 in the former Pal Café building downtown at 229 Division St.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments