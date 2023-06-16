Following the Memorial Service at First Baptist Church in Phillips on June 16, 2023, the Czech Slovak Festival Royal Court with Deputy Consul General Ondrej Pometlo, Czech Government in Chicago. In front, from left, Sophia Lenz, 12; Alexis Denzine, 9; Wyatt Denzine, 7; and Claire Lenz, 11. In back, from left, Miss Czech-Slovak Wisconsin Queen Candidate Trinity Pesko; Miss Czech-Slovak Wisconsin State Princess 2022-23 Amanda Kavlecek, 23; Miss Czech-Slovak Wisconsin 2022-23 Melanie Miller, of Millwauke; Deputy Consul General Ondrej Pometlo; Amanda Angelo, 16; and Keileigh Doll, 17.
Vernette Moravek, president of the Czech Slovak Festival Committee, presents a wreath from the Czech Republic, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Consular General Dr. Lidici Montoyan during the Lidici Memorial Service at First Baptist Church in Phillips on June 16, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Deputy Consul General Ondrej Pometlo, Czech Government in Chicago, places a wreath at the Lidici Monument of Sokol Park on June 16, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Phillips Czech-Slovak Festival Royal Court members Keileigh Doll, left, and Amanda Angelo, place a wreath at the Lidici Monument of Sokol Park on June 16, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Deputy Consul General Ondrej Pometlo, Czech Government in Chicago, speaks at the Lidici Memorial Service at First Baptist Church in Phillips on June 16, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Czech-Slovak Festival Chair Jodie Kadlecek welcomes community to the Lidici Memorial Service at First Baptist Church in Phillips on June 16, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Phillips resident and retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ronald Doll introduces the guest speaker for the Lidici Memorial Service at First Baptist Church in Phillips on June 16, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Members of the Czech Slovak Festival Royal Court with the color guard from Veterans of Foreign Wars Phillips Post 5778 at the Lidici Monument at Sokol Park on June 16, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
A member of the color guard from Veterans of Foreign Wars Phillips Post 5778 plays taps during a ceremony at the Lidici Monument at Sokol Park on June 16, 2023.
PHILLIPS — The Phillips community held its annual Lidici Memorial Service at First Baptist Church followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the Lidici Monument at Sokol Park on June 16, 2023. The event marked the 81st anniversary of the massacre of the Chechoslavakian village by the Nazi Gestapo on June 10, 1942.
The annual Czech-Slovak Festival will be held all day Saturday at Elk Lake Park in Phillips. For more information, visit czech-slovak-festival.com.
