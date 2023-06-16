PHILLIPS — The Phillips community held its annual Lidici Memorial Service at First Baptist Church followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the Lidici Monument at Sokol Park on June 16, 2023. The event marked the 81st anniversary of the massacre of the Chechoslavakian village by the Nazi Gestapo on June 10, 1942.

The annual Czech-Slovak Festival will be held all day Saturday at Elk Lake Park in Phillips. For more information, visit czech-slovak-festival.com.

  

