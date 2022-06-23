Jaroslav Kanturek, consul general of the Czech Republic in Chicago, speaks at a memorial service for the village of Lidice, Czechoslovakia that was burned to the ground by Nazi forces on June 10, 1942. The Gestapo forces killed 173 men in an act of vengeance for the killing if the Nazi leader of the occupying forces, along with sending most of the remaining women and children to work camps and death camps. Sokol, an organization of the Czech-Slovak community of Phillips, built the memorial in 1943, and turned it over to the city in 1977. where he spoke at the First Baptist Church of Phillips.
Jaroslav Kanturek, consul general of the Czech Republic in Chicago, places a wreath from the Czech Republic at the Lidice Monument on June 17 at Sokol Park in Phillips. The ceremony followed a memorial service where he spoke at the First Baptist Church of Phillips.
Amanda Angelo and Keileigh Doll, at left, royal court members of the Phillips Czech-Slovak Festival; Jaroslav Kanturek, consul general of the Czech Republic in Chicago, and Vernette Moravek, president of the Czech-Slovak Festival Committee, after placing wreaths at the Lidice Monument at Sokol Park in Phillips on June 17. The ceremony followed a memorial service where he spoke at the First Baptist Church of Phillips.
Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Phillips Post 5778 and American Legion Phillips Post 122 serve as a color guard for a wreath ceremony at the Lidice Monument at Sokol Park in Phillips on June 17. The color guard also posted flags during a memorial service at First Baptist Church of Phillips.
Jaroslav Kanturek, consul general of the Czech Republic in Chicago, speaks at a memorial service for the village of Lidice, Czechoslovakia that was burned to the ground by Nazi forces on June 10, 1942. The Gestapo forces killed 173 men in an act of vengeance for the killing if the Nazi leader of the occupying forces, along with sending most of the remaining women and children to work camps and death camps. Sokol, an organization of the Czech-Slovak community of Phillips, built the memorial in 1943, and turned it over to the city in 1977. where he spoke at the First Baptist Church of Phillips.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Jaroslav Kanturek, consul general of the Czech Republic in Chicago, places a wreath from the Czech Republic at the Lidice Monument on June 17 at Sokol Park in Phillips. The ceremony followed a memorial service where he spoke at the First Baptist Church of Phillips.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Amanda Angelo and Keileigh Doll, at left, royal court members of the Phillips Czech-Slovak Festival; Jaroslav Kanturek, consul general of the Czech Republic in Chicago, and Vernette Moravek, president of the Czech-Slovak Festival Committee, after placing wreaths at the Lidice Monument at Sokol Park in Phillips on June 17. The ceremony followed a memorial service where he spoke at the First Baptist Church of Phillips.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Phillips Post 5778 and American Legion Phillips Post 122 serve as a color guard for a wreath ceremony at the Lidice Monument at Sokol Park in Phillips on June 17. The color guard also posted flags during a memorial service at First Baptist Church of Phillips.
PHILLIPS — The ethnic Czech-Slovac community of Phillips were joined by many others in marking the 80th anniversary of the Lidice massacre in a somber ceremony. The event started with a Christian service at the First Baptist Church of Phillips, and a wreath laying ceremony at the Lidice Monument at Sokol Park.
The Lidice Monument in Phillips is one of two in the United States that commemorate the village of Lidice, which was destroyed by the Nazi Gestapo on June 10, 1942. The historical account states that the order to destroy the village, kill the 173 men over age 16, place the women in work camps and to send the children to Germanization camps, came from Adolf Hitler himself to erase the town’s existence as revenge for the murder of a protectorate officer in charge of the occupation since 1939.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.