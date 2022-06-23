PHILLIPS — The ethnic Czech-Slovac community of Phillips were joined by many others in marking the 80th anniversary of the Lidice massacre in a somber ceremony. The event started with a Christian service at the First Baptist Church of Phillips, and a wreath laying ceremony at the Lidice Monument at Sokol Park.

The Lidice Monument in Phillips is one of two in the United States that commemorate the village of Lidice, which was destroyed by the Nazi Gestapo on June 10, 1942. The historical account states that the order to destroy the village, kill the 173 men over age 16, place the women in work camps and to send the children to Germanization camps, came from Adolf Hitler himself to erase the town’s existence as revenge for the murder of a protectorate officer in charge of the occupation since 1939.

