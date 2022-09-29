PARK FALLS — The Chequamegon/Butternut/Mercer varsity football team is struggling this season but one highlight so far is Lexi Harris, not the first girl to ever play varsity football for the school but is certainly making her mark.

Harris is a 17-year-old senior who has been playing football since middle school and is now wearing number 81 for the varsity team where she plays on offense and defense as a guard, receiver and other positions when needed. The difference between middle school and junior varsity from varsity is the speed and intensity of the game, she said.

