Wow, this Christmas holiday is a lot of work, isn’t it?
Even though we have no one coming to visit this year, I still put out all the decorations I normally do. I have festive garlands over the mantle, the living room window, and the patio door.
The Christmas tree is well-adorned with all the decorations that have meaning and stories of holidays past, a monument to my sentimentalism. A few gifts are wrapped and waiting underneath to be delivered.
My collections of carolers are out and if you listen very hard, you can hear their joyous strains filling the room. Okay, not really, but when I gaze upon them, I feel they are truly singing all those songs I love.
My charming little village is set up in the window and the more rustic houses are on the mantle before one of my prized prints by Park Falls’ own John Boettcher. If only I could wander the fake snow hills and valleys, choosing which of the old houses I will sleep in at night.
A stuffed Santa sits in a corner and a wooden tree our grandkids made sits atop a shelf. I even have a fanciful Santa and small tree on top of the refrigerator. It’s madness I say, sheer madness.
I was lucky with Christmas shopping this year. For some reason, it didn’t seem like such a chore. I am not one that enjoys pushing my way through the crowds to find just that right gift. By the end I feel very crabby and un-Christianlike towards those that get in my way.
One thing I didn’t do this year, was bake cookies. Oh, I did some cutouts for the church bazaar, but that was the extent of it. I bought some instead.
I caved to my cravings and purchased some yummy creations. I don’t need them, but I wanted them. So there. I will try to eat less after the holidays are done. Yep, that’s what I’ll do.
I still have to make the desserts for Christmas Day. My brother-in-law requested one of my pumpkin pecan cheesecake pies so, of course, I will do that. If I’m feeling ambitious, I may bake my son a loaf of pistachio bread, one of his favorites.
We live in the country and few meander down our road. But I still put out the lights on the deck and around the screen porch.
The high winds last week took down my wreath and a few of the lights, otherwise we were lucky as far as decorations go. One tree lost a branch, and wouldn’t you know, it was the one branch with a massive beehive on it. The hive shredded when it hit the ground. Strangely, the boughs I hung on the mailbox remained firmly in place despite my only tacking them up with one small nail.
This year, for the first time, we’re spending Christmas with our son in Minneapolis. I look forward to tramping snow all through his house, laying my gear in piles, drinking only half of a can of soda and leaving it sit, having him worry about the big meal and whether there will be enough, opening gifts and letting the paper fly, and making him wait on me hand and foot. Oh, I’m kidding. Kind of.
Happy Christmas to all, and to all a healthy New Year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.