You know, I think my hair color has been at every spectrum of the hair color wheel. Now, I don’t mean some of the colors you see these days. I’ve never even contemplated pink, or blue, or purple, and never will. My husband is breathing a sigh of relief at that.

I started out in this life a curly headed brunette, a light shade that almost looked blond at times. The older I got the color turned to just plain old brown.

About the age of 14, I was sure that if I only had straight hair down my back of a shade of golden blond, I would be the most popular girl in my class other than the tall, lanky dork that I was. My parents said a big ‘NO.’ I didn’t think I would ever forgive them. Therefore, I spend copious amounts of time in the summer sun hoping it would do the trick for me and I could blame Mother Nature.

Well, she let me down. Not only did I not tan, because that was another part of the popularity equation, I developed moles instead and my hair remained brown. Not chestnut, not sable, just brown.

When I was in my twenties and thirties, I experimented a little. The hair was generally highlighted with blond streaks. Then I got a hankering for auburn hair. I didn’t want to look like Lucille Ball or Little Orphan Annie, but just a shade of copper or rust. The first time I did it, I thought yes, this is it. Gosh, it made me feel so Irish. But before long I tried a cheaper brand of hair coloring and it turned black. Jet black.

I will never forget my husband coming in the door after a hard day’s work, taking one look and shouting, “What did you do?” Yes, it was shocking. I wasn’t any happier. With my pale skin I looked a bit Goth, before there was such a thing.

A quick run to the drug store with a scarf over my head and I bought my usual brand. Thank heavens, it worked. Now I was back to my regular brown, and so grateful for it.

It was a few years before I dared dye it again. But then 50 hit and I was feeling adventurous. Mostly I kept it to a golden brown. There is a difference between golden brown and just brown, trust me. Sometimes it was more golden than brown. Every once in a while, I gravitate toward the auburn again.

Once my dad asked, “What is your natural color? I can’t remember anymore.”

Anyway, after several years of this back and forth I started getting it professionally done. My stylist gave me wonderful highlights that made me feel so vibrant that I was able to fool myself into thinking aging had passed me by. Silly me.

I had thought I’d be one of those women that age gracefully. I don’t know why I thought that as I always had a spare box of hair color in the closet, but I did. I thought I’d be fine with letting my hair go gray at, say, 55. Well, 55 came and went and still I had my youthful color. Then I thought maybe at 60. Maybe not.

I started noticing that upon entering a room of women, my eyes found the women with gray, silver, or white hair and I found them to be very distinguished looking. The thought crossed my mind quite often that I was ready to enter that club.

Well, I’m taking the plunge. I have a fabulous stylist who’s helping the process along expertly (thanks, Denise!). For the most part it’s been freeing to be me again. There are still those mornings when I stumble into the bathroom, look into the mirror, and scare myself, but those times are getting farther and fewer between.

