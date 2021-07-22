I’ve been thinking back on all the summer vacations we’ve had the good fortune to have over the years. My parents always planned something fun for the summer as did we with our own two boys. Those few summer months we are blessed to have were always looked at as a time to bust loose and have some fun. And that we did.
Growing up, we had one set of grandparents that ran a resort on a lake and the other set owned a farm. It seemed, my sisters and I had the best of both worlds. We could jump in the cool waters of Long Lake and lie on the shore any time we wanted or go out to the farm and visit the animals and play in the hay mow. Life was good.
There were a few summers we camped at Twin Lakes for a few weeks at a time. Dad brought the logging truck right out to the campground and went to work from there. Other families were there that we knew from town, the Herbsts, the Donners, the Cooleys, and I’m sure a few others. All of us kids ran the woods and the owned the beach like a band of juvenile marauders. Our imaginations created all kinds of fantastic adventures.
The best times from those camping trips were at night, when the grownups gathered around a big fire and told stories of long ago while we kids roasted marshmallows and hot dogs. When the tummies were full, we took off for a game of hide and seek in the woods, the darkness providing an extra cloak of mystery to it all.
We took a few trips out west to visit relatives in Idaho, visiting the Bad Lands of South Dakota and Yellowstone on the way, spent time in Wisconsin Dells and Door County, and I’m sure there are a few other places I’m not remembering at the moment. Have to get out those old photos again to refresh the memory.
Of all the great places we went, the sweetest memories were made right here in good, old Wisconsin. Splashing in the cool waters of Newman Lake with our dad hoisting us up on his shoulders and pitching us off into the deep, making sandcastles on the beach while our mother sunned in a lawn chair nearby, the cooler full of soda and bags of chips waiting to be devoured. Once in a while we were joined by the Messerschmidts and I remember trying with all my might to water ski behind their boat, but to no avail as my lack of muscle proved fruitless.
One thing we never missed was Flambeau Rama, our hometown celebration the end of July, beginning of August every year. It was like Christmas in summer. When I was a kid, it was held right downtown with the carnival spread out on Third Avenue. It wasn’t the huge celebration it is now, but it was still an event that rivaled no other for us. I dropped quite a few quarters trying to win a stuffed animal, and ate my fair share of cotton candy, not to mention the carmel apples. My favorite rides were the Tilt-a-Whirl and the Scrambler.
Won’t be long and Flambeau Rama will be here again. Even though it’s many years later, I still look forward to seeing faces from the past as I walk the festival grounds and the children delighting in the rides. I can no longer bring myself to eat cotton candy but will indulge in the ice cream and some of the other treats. I’ll spend too much at the craft fair and make the rounds at the car show.
Summer will be gone before we know it. Enjoy what you can of it.
