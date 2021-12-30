Our Christmas in Minnesota is over and we’re back home and looking to the next holiday. For us, New Years is not much of a holiday, although I usually make a big meal for the two of us.
The days of our going out until the wee hours are long gone and honestly, we never did much of that anyway. Now, if I don’t cook, we go out for an early meal to avoid the crowds. Gosh, we sound old and boring.
Our Christmas in that neighboring state was wonderful and great memories were made. I can barely remember a Christmas with more laughter and general merriment.
We watched a gingerbread house decorating tournament among the young adults that displayed the talents of many. The competition was fierce, but in the end, there was a clear winner, and a clear loser. Sorry, Will. He tried, but his contemporary house was a bit of a train wreck.
Later on, a few spirited games of spoons ensued. The thin, red plastic tablecloth fell victim to the seriousness of getting that last spoon. It was shredded by the end, a fitting monument to the undignified behavior displayed.
And the food! Our son and his husband, and my sister and her husband outdid themselves. Oh, my goodness, the number of calories, carbs, and fat grams ingested was astounding.
My exercise bike in the corner is shaming me as I sit here.
Well, we all need a bit of self-indulgence, don’t we? I ate with abandon, feasting on scallops and smoked beef tenderloin on Christmas Eve, and shrimp and prime rib Christmas Day. I drank some wine and enjoyed desserts aplenty. Now it’s time to pay the piper as they say. Get back to the real world, and the exercise bike.
As wonderful as it all was, the best of it was spending time snuggled up in the family room of our son’s home watching movies and just being together. We had a FaceTime visit with our son and the three grandchildren in North Carolina. It’s times like that I am thankful for the technology of today.
On our way back to Wisconsin, we stopped in Princeton, Minnesota to see our niece’s new house. Hannah and Erick have a perfect little farmhouse where they will make a beautiful life together. They have nine chickens on the farm and a horse that is currently boarded a short distance away. Maybe in time, a few little Halldorsons’ will be ruling the property.
Now, it’s Monday morning as I write this, and we are a house divided. I am looking out the window, cup of coffee in hand, marveling at the wondrous snowfall we had during the night.
Our evergreens are frosted, and the wind is creating soft drifts here and there. The white of the birch trees are stark against the pewter sky and the untouched blanket of white covering the yard and driveway is stunning.
My husband, on the other side of the table, is lamenting about the hours he will spend in the plow truck pushing it into neat piles before hauling out the snowblower and following that as it chews through the snow, spitting it into the yard. Just maybe, well, probably, I will pull on my flannel-lined jeans and my old jacket and shovel off the deck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.