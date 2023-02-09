TERRI KAISER

TERRI KAISER

I took time today to look through old photographs my grandma put together for me years before she passed. Those old black and white photos hit me with a wave of nostalgia. So many dear people now gone and greatly missed.

Whether Gram knew it at the time or not, she created a historical record of our family. The oldest picture in the collection is one of her at age 16 in 1934; a pretty young girl posing in a cutover forest near the family farm in Emery Township. The next few were taken in Chicago when she went there to work. How I wish I’d asked her about those days — her impressions of the city during the Great Depression. So many lost conversations. If only I could sit with her now.

