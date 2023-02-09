...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
8 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island
WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI
and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 8 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
I took time today to look through old photographs my grandma put together for me years before she passed. Those old black and white photos hit me with a wave of nostalgia. So many dear people now gone and greatly missed.
Whether Gram knew it at the time or not, she created a historical record of our family. The oldest picture in the collection is one of her at age 16 in 1934; a pretty young girl posing in a cutover forest near the family farm in Emery Township. The next few were taken in Chicago when she went there to work. How I wish I’d asked her about those days — her impressions of the city during the Great Depression. So many lost conversations. If only I could sit with her now.
