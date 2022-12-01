I am reminiscing today about the years I worked as a CNA at a local nursing home a long time ago.

There was Lilas, a sweet lady with a gentle countenance, who was the cook for the Pal Café in downtown Park Falls. She took great pride in her pies and liked to reminisce about the loggers who used to come in for breakfast. When I was pregnant, she crocheted an afghan for my new little one. It was used by my son, our grandchildren, and is now put away for another generation. I wish I could tell her that her loving gift is still cherished.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments