...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 AM CST FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 1 to 4 ft expected. For the
Gale Watch, west winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
waves 6 to 9 ft possible.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands
Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon
to 8 AM CST Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday evening
through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
I am reminiscing today about the years I worked as a CNA at a local nursing home a long time ago.
There was Lilas, a sweet lady with a gentle countenance, who was the cook for the Pal Café in downtown Park Falls. She took great pride in her pies and liked to reminisce about the loggers who used to come in for breakfast. When I was pregnant, she crocheted an afghan for my new little one. It was used by my son, our grandchildren, and is now put away for another generation. I wish I could tell her that her loving gift is still cherished.
