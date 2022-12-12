...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO
4 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves
1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 4 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO
6 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
If you own a television, you must have noticed the phenomenon of Christmas movies. Hallmark must be rolling in the Christmas cookie dough! Now, I have to confess, I’ve taken in a few this season. I think with all the hustle and bustle going on around us, it’s so comforting to cozy up with these movies that rarely disappoint, fake snow and all. For me, it’s the classics I really enjoy and look forward to all year long.
First and foremost, most any movie dealing with the story of Scrooge and his stinginess. My favorite is the Patrick Stewart classic, “A Christmas Carol.” I don’t know if it’s the time period in which the story is told, or the plot itself. Honestly, it’s probably the ghosts. I love a good ghost story and combine that with Christmas, well, that story is the gift that keeps on giving. When I see that snow falling softly upon the village and everyone in vintage costumes and candles glowing in the windows, I want to step through the television screen and join in. Of course, that’s until the Ghost of Christmases Yet to Come. That guy is just plain creepy.
