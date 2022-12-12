If you own a television, you must have noticed the phenomenon of Christmas movies. Hallmark must be rolling in the Christmas cookie dough! Now, I have to confess, I’ve taken in a few this season. I think with all the hustle and bustle going on around us, it’s so comforting to cozy up with these movies that rarely disappoint, fake snow and all. For me, it’s the classics I really enjoy and look forward to all year long.

First and foremost, most any movie dealing with the story of Scrooge and his stinginess. My favorite is the Patrick Stewart classic, “A Christmas Carol.” I don’t know if it’s the time period in which the story is told, or the plot itself. Honestly, it’s probably the ghosts. I love a good ghost story and combine that with Christmas, well, that story is the gift that keeps on giving. When I see that snow falling softly upon the village and everyone in vintage costumes and candles glowing in the windows, I want to step through the television screen and join in. Of course, that’s until the Ghost of Christmases Yet to Come. That guy is just plain creepy.

