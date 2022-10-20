Terri Kaiser

Terri Kaiser

Isn’t that a fun word? Well, it is until you’re stuck in the middle of one and can’t get out.

A conundrum is a riddle, puzzle, mind-boggler, or stumper. Oh, if only I had a dollar for every time my mind has been boggled. My goodness, I’d be rich.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments