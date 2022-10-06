...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 7 to 10 ft.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands
Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Thank God Ron Johnson continues to run. When he first ran the democrats hadn’t been able to destroy our economy and public safety to the extent that they have today. He can’t quit because of the insanity coming from the left, which has complete control of the legislative and executive branches of the federal government. Just look at the open southern border, the gas prices, our economy, the empty grocery shelves, growing crime rate and on and on. The reason his net worth has increased is because he sold his company. He isn’t using or investing money from the sale. Lies and innuendo are continued to be used to get votes from uninformed individuals.
January 6th is just another witch hunt. The DC police ushered people into the Capitol that day. The instigators haven’t been arrested. Where is Ray Epps and why hasn’t he been arrested? People have been incarcerated with no proof and are still languishing in filthy prison awaiting trial. Why did Nancy Pelosi refuse to secure the Capitol if it weren’t a set up?
