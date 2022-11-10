The Biden Administration’s destruction of American Energy production is one the largest contributors to this period of high inflation. According to the consulting firm McKinsey, In the United States, gas prices jumped nearly 50 percent year-over-year, driving up energy prices 34.6 percent. Not only are many Americans having issues heating their homes, but prices of nearly all goods continue to rise due to increased production and logistical costs.

Right here in Northern Wisconsin, The Nemadji Trail Energy Center will be critical to the livelihoods and well-being of all of our residents and businesses. The NTEC natural gas plant would provide affordable and reliable energy to customers across four states – Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments