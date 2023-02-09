In our society today the statistics are staggering concerning the lack of respect and value for human life. Individuals are abusing and taking their lives and the lives of others. This is happening by means of drug overdose, suicide, murder, abortion, theft, fraud, and dishonesty, to just name a few examples. This ought not be the case.

Could this be a result of SIN? Sin is a condition defined and described as a condition where one lives in opposition to the Triune God’s [Father, Son, Holy Spirit] Word and will. God’s Word and will is contained in the Holy Bible. God gave us the Holy Bible to tell all people who He is, what He has and is doing and why. If you have not read the Bible, please do. If you have read the Bible, do it again. When you do, ask the Holy Spirit to guide you.

