Being a human in an ever changing world is hard. Being a parent is harder. People only know what they know, and none of us will ever know everything. I can empathize with people who are trying to oversee everything their children are exposed to, but that world of total control has never existed, nor should it.

I like the saying: “Give them roots and wings,” meaning build a stable and nourishing foundation, but allow them to stretch wings and find their place in the world. Even when children are 4yo, parents are really raising future adults. I imagine that all parents would like to see their children become adults who can form healthy relationships, be competent at whatever job they hold, feeling good about themselves and who they are. Getting children there needs a robust support network, directly and indirectly helping parents, even if parents aren’t always comfortable with the process.

  

