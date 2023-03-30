Green Hermeticism addresses climate change

There is an old Hermetic writing that states the Earth appealed to heaven for help: “Earth stood forth, ‘O Father of heaven, ruler of us, the elements, that stand before thee, am dishonored; trouble has risen up against me from mankind. They commit all manner of crimes. O’ Lord, I am soaked through with the juices of rotting corpses. I am forced to contain beings unworthy of me’.”

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments