As November 8 election approaches, claims intensify that Democratic candidates are too radical to govern.

Gubernatorial candidate, Michels accuses Governor Evers of releasing violent criminals. Fact: the Wisconsin parole board, not the governor, decides who gets out on probation. Michael’s attack is just one of multiple distortions and fear tactics used by the Republican Party against Democratic candidates.

