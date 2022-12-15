I thank God for sending Brit and Spencer to transport me from my fourth ER visit (three doctors and a P.A. later) to the Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Wisconsin, on the snowy night of Friday, Nov. 17 2022. All of this was within five days time.

I am so very thankful for Brit’s R.N. ambulance transport expertise. Quick thinking, excellent diagnostics and persistent follow through to get me the proper help I so desperately needed. Brit insisted I go through the Marshfield ER instead of a direct admit, so that I could receive appropriate heart care as I was in complete heart block! Without Brett's care, I would not have survived. Britt was ever vigilant and on the ready to apply an external pacemaker, right there in the ambulance.

