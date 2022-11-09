...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 8 to 13 ft expected.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
PHILLIPS — The defendant in a case of a former bank official charged with felony theft from two nonprofit organizations where she served treasurer has changed her pleas to no contest and will move to sentencing in December, according to case information at Price County Circuit Court.
A criminal complaint filed on Dec. 16, 2021 charges Dayna Lemmer, 31, of Glidden, with two class G felonies for theft of more than $10,000 and less than $100,000 in a business setting. She was serving on the boards of the Lord’s Cupboard Community Pantry, and with the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, where she allegedly took funds from deposits using her role as an employee of Forward Bank between May 9, 2019 and Aug. 16, 2021.
