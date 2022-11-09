PHILLIPS — The defendant in a case of a former bank official charged with felony theft from two nonprofit organizations where she served treasurer has changed her pleas to no contest and will move to sentencing in December, according to case information at Price County Circuit Court.

A criminal complaint filed on Dec. 16, 2021 charges Dayna Lemmer, 31, of Glidden, with two class G felonies for theft of more than $10,000 and less than $100,000 in a business setting. She was serving on the boards of the Lord’s Cupboard Community Pantry, and with the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, where she allegedly took funds from deposits using her role as an employee of Forward Bank between May 9, 2019 and Aug. 16, 2021.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments