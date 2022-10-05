...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 5 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt and waves 7 to 10 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
and waves 1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands
Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 AM to 5 PM CDT Thursday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
topical
Legislative Republicans continue to obstruct will of the people
Recently, Legislative Republicans gaveled in and out of Governor Evers’ special session to create a pathway for voters to overturn the archaic 1849 abortion law by establishing binding referenda in Wisconsin. This is the eleventh special session, out of twelve called by the governor, that has been gaveled in and gaveled out with no action taken by Republicans in the Legislature.
The will of the people should be the law of the land. Today, Legislative Republicans refused to give the people of Wisconsin a pathway to repealing the archaic 1849 abortion ban and effect direct change through ballot referenda.
