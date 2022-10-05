Recently, Legislative Republicans gaveled in and out of Governor Evers’ special session to create a pathway for voters to overturn the archaic 1849 abortion law by establishing binding referenda in Wisconsin. This is the eleventh special session, out of twelve called by the governor, that has been gaveled in and gaveled out with no action taken by Republicans in the Legislature.

The will of the people should be the law of the land. Today, Legislative Republicans refused to give the people of Wisconsin a pathway to repealing the archaic 1849 abortion ban and effect direct change through ballot referenda.

