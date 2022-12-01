PARK FALLS POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Park Falls Police Department reported public calls from Nov. 14-20, 2022, to include one citizen assist, three EMS assist, one welfare check, one car-deer crash, one lost/found property, three information only, three assist Department of Public Works, one utility problem, two motorist assists, one assist other law enforcement, and one traffic complaint.

