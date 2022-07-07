FILE - Woody Williams, 94, the only living Marine Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, gets ready to assist with the coin toss, before the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022. He was 98. Williams' foundation announced on Twitter and Facebook that he died at the Veterans Affairs medical center bearing his name in Huntington.
FILE - Woody Williams, 94, the only living Marine Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, gets ready to assist with the coin toss, before the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022. He was 98. Williams' foundation announced on Twitter and Facebook that he died at the Veterans Affairs medical center bearing his name in Huntington.
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File
People salute the casket of Hershel "Woody" Williams set up in the first floor rotunda of the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., for visitation on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Williams, 98, a West Virginian who was the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, died on Wednesday, June 29. His funeral is set for Sunday, July 3.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hershel W. "Woody" Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday.
A date and other details will be announced later, Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement.
