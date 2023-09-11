The Price County Highway Department will be paving areas of State Highway 13 within the city of Phillips on Thursday, Sept. 14. The work zone will be from County Highway D to the Elk River Bridge.

No parking will be allowed on State Highway 13 within the work zone from 4 a.m. until 6 p.m. The work will require flagger operations and the roadway will be limited to one lane of traffic.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments