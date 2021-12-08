PHILLIPS — The Price County Land Information Council will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the Courthouse County Board Room at 126 Cherry St. in Phillips.
The council members include Doug Erickson, Joe Grapa, Roxanne Kahan, Sylvia Kerner, Janet Krucky, Evan Lund, Amanda McMeekin, Lynn Neeck, Al Schneider and Adam Speer.
Due to the administrative policy in all Price County buildings regarding social distancing, all public in-person attendance at public meetings is by appointment only. Call 715-339-3325 to reserve a seat. Seating is limited.
The public may also access all public meetings via phone conference at 1-408-418-9388. Use the conference code 2498 275 4604.
Among the agenda items are the 2022 Grant Application and the 2022-2024 Land Information Plan. The council will also discuss the Price County Sheriff's Office request to purchase new land records system software, and other items include grant project updates and plat items.
