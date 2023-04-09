Park Falls Police Department reports that the lone suspect involved in a weekend break in and vandalism of the nearly completed downtown La Roca Restaurant was interviewed and charges are pending based on the evidence collected.

The restaurant at 239 2nd Ave. N, is owned by Jason and Tammy Hastings, who said they were “sick” with disappointment after discovering their soon-to-be opened restaurant in ruins on April 8. The damage caused by the intruder is so extensive that the opening date is now uncertain.

